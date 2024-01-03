Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.51. 3,927,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,262. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.82.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

