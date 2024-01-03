Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 111,194 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,194 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 4.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $209,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $190.86. 534,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.