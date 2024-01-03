Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 126,429 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,429 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Global Payments worth $151,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 920,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.09. 690,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,455. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

