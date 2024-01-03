Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 216,315 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216,315 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for about 1.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Baxter International worth $63,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $15,794,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 23.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 2,174,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,521. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

