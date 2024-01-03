Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 275,404 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,404 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $195,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,104. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

