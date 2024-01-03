Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 3,316 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 265,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

