Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 62,175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $163,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.82. 1,174,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,567. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $302.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.86.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

