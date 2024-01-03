Coho Partners Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

IWD traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $165.04. 1,783,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

