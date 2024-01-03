Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.56. 4,734,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

