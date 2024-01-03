Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

