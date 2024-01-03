Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $156.88

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.88, but opened at $146.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $149.80, with a volume of 5,393,657 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,212 shares of company stock valued at $112,432,593 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

