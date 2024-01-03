Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stake Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,604,000 after buying an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after acquiring an additional 87,036 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

