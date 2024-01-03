Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

