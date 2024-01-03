Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

