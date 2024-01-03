Comerica (CMA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2024 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/18/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Comerica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Comerica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

CMA stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

