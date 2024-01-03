Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

CMA opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

