Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $64.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 971,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $64,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

