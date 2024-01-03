Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,599 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 279,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 480,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,076. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

