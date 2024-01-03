Compass Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.26. The stock had a trading volume of 208,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,939. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.