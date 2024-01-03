Compass Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,529 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

