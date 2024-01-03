Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,489 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

