Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

