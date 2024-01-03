Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. 850,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,758. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

