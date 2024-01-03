Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,571. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

