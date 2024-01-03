Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 185,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,099. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

