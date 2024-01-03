Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 62,664 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,664 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. 889,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

