Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

COMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Compass stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,944,208 shares of company stock valued at $39,726,005 over the last three months. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

