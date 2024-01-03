Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 2,285,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,789,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,944,208 shares of company stock worth $39,726,005. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

