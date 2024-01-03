Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.00

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.32 ($0.09), with a volume of 19678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -732.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

