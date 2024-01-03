Compton Financial Group LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $188.32. 4,016,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,190. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.