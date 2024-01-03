Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Report on CPSI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance
CPSI stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Programs and Systems
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.