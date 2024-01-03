Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

