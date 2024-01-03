Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 186,136 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,069,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

