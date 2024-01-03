ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $119.09. 1,444,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

