Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,888,000 after buying an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $8,014,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

