Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.73. 637,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.