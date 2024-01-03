Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOLW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 499,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204,506 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

