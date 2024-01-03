Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Costamare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costamare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after buying an additional 101,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

