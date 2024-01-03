Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMRE

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.