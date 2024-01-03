Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 170,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 313,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Costamare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

