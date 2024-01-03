CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 7th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. 609,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

