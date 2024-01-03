Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,464,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 5,188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,464.6 days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRGF opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.07.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

