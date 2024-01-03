Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,464,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 5,188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,464.6 days.
Country Garden Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRGF opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.07.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
