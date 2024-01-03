CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

