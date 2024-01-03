Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 547,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Health by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Health by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cue Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 55,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Health by 27.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 1,940,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,769,046. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 128.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

