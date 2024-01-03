Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 114,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.9% during the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,858 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 465.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 26,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Curis has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 135.38% and a negative net margin of 460.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

