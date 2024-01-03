CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.30. Approximately 12,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

