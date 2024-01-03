Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,061. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

