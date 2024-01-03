Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up about 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 447,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

