Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of DWSN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

