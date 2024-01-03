Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of DWSN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dawson Geophysical
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.