Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 61,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,742. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,656 shares of company stock worth $332,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.