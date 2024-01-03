Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 4.3%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 42,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 53,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.42 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.