Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 79 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. 277,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,666. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

